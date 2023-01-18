First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A strong weather system will move across the region over the next 24 hours with locally heavy rain and a threat of a few severe storms. Areas of rain will begin to develop during the morning, but the heaviest will be this afternoon into early tonight as warmer air moves up from the south. SPC has southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Ky and Tn under a level 2 risk of severe. The other issue will be heavy downpours, with most precip models showing about 1 to 3 inches of rain in some areas. Rain and storms will end west to east by about midnight….followed by breezy, cool and dry conditions late.

Thursday will be breezy and chilly, with highs near 50 or so. Cool but no real issues for Friday. Our next weather system will be moving in from the southwest this weekend with rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. It may get just cold enough for a bit of wet snow to mix in as the system moves out, but right now this is not looking like a major winter system. Otherwise the pattern into next week continues to look cool but not especially cold for January.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.