Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain, strong storms for this afternoon, evening....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong weather system will move across the region over the next 24 hours with locally heavy rain and a threat of a few severe storms.  Areas of rain will begin to develop during the morning,  but the heaviest will be this afternoon into early tonight as warmer air moves up from the south.  SPC has southeastern counties e.g.  Bootheel, Ky and Tn under a level 2 risk of severe.   The other issue will be heavy downpours,  with most precip models showing about 1 to 3 inches of rain in some areas.   Rain and storms will end west to east by about midnight….followed by breezy, cool and dry conditions late.

Thursday will be breezy and chilly, with highs near 50 or so.  Cool but no real issues for Friday.  Our next weather system will be moving in from the southwest this weekend with rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. It may get just cold enough for a bit of wet snow to mix in as the system moves out,  but right now this is not looking like a major winter system.  Otherwise the pattern into next week continues to look cool but not especially cold for January.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms likely tomorrow
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 1/17
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 1/17
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 1/17
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 1/17
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 1/17
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 1/17