First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storms possible

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KFVS) - Heavy rain and strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Much of the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee are under a level 2 risk for severe weather.

The main threats are damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Some locations could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain through midnight tonight.

Rain and storms look to end about midnight.

Behind the storms, breezy, cool and drier conditions arrive.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will be near 50 degrees.

The next chance for rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It is possible, if it gets cold enough, there could be a bit of wet snow mixing in with rain as the system moves out.

Next week continues to look cool, but not especially cold for January.

