Driver seriously injured after hitting deer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer.

The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway was traveling north on KY 303 when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck.

Dunaway was unable to avoid hitting the deer.

The sheriff’s office said Dunaway’s pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane, hit a guardrail and then ran off the roadway into a creek.

The truck landed on the driver’s side.

The sheriff’s office said Dunaway suffered a serious leg injury when his vehicle crashed into the guardrail.

A deputy responding to the scene was able to place a tourniquet on Dunaway’s leg until an ambulance crew could arrive.

He was taken to a nearby church parking lot, where he was transferred into the care of a medical helicopter crew who flew him to a Nashville hospital.

Dunaway’s condition is not known.

