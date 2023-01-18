Driver seriously injured after hitting deer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer.
The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway was traveling north on KY 303 when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck.
Dunaway was unable to avoid hitting the deer.
The sheriff’s office said Dunaway’s pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane, hit a guardrail and then ran off the roadway into a creek.
The truck landed on the driver’s side.
The sheriff’s office said Dunaway suffered a serious leg injury when his vehicle crashed into the guardrail.
A deputy responding to the scene was able to place a tourniquet on Dunaway’s leg until an ambulance crew could arrive.
He was taken to a nearby church parking lot, where he was transferred into the care of a medical helicopter crew who flew him to a Nashville hospital.
Dunaway’s condition is not known.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.