Heartland Votes

Dolly Parton’s new album to feature Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks and more


Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Invision)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dolly Parton will soon grace the world and her fans with a new album. However, this time instead of releasing a country album, she’ll be releasing a rock album.

The album will feature the following people and more:

  • Cher
  • Paul McCartney
  • Miley Cyrus
  • P!nk
  • Elton John
  • Stevie Nicks

Her new album will be called “Rock Star.”

“Rock Star” is said to be released in Fall 2023, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She performed alongside one of the featured artists on her her new album. Cyrus and the country legend performed and hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special for 2022 into 2023.

In February 2022, Parton was announced as one of the inductees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton said that he felt like she had not earned the right to be inducted, and thought it would be in the best interest of fans and other nominees to bow out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Markelv Avery is suspected to have taken her from her mom's house.
AMBER Alert canceled: Police locate missing 8-month-old girl, look for suspect

Latest News

Police in Mount Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Mt. Vernon police investigating shooting that injured 2 people
Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It...
2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search for five escaped...
Ongoing search for escaped Missouri inmates
Just eight days after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation to ban assault weapons,...
Federal lawsuit filed over Illinois assault weapon ban