Heartland Votes

Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.

According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning,...
According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z.(Gordonville Fire Protection District)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville.

According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z.

They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 10:15 a.m. They said utility crews were working to fix the leak.

Firefighters say the utility company expects about 70 houses south of the intersection to have a loss of gas due to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

The driver in another vehicle was injured after a crash involving a school bus.
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
For six decades, Fire Chief Eddie Gilbert has served the people of Steele.
Fire department honoring chief’s 60 years of service
According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot...
Recent Mega Millions jackpot run means millions for Missouri education
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19