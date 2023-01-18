Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville.

According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z.

They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 10:15 a.m. They said utility crews were working to fix the leak.

Firefighters say the utility company expects about 70 houses south of the intersection to have a loss of gas due to the crash.

