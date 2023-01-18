Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was shot after a confrontation with acquaintances.

On January 17, a Carbondale Police officer followed a gunshot wound victim, who was going to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale emergency room.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Dept., the officer went to the hospital and found a juvenile with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that a confrontation on the 200 block of South Lake Heights between the victim and acquaintances, who were also juveniles, led to a juvenile suspect shooting the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.