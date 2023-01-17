Heartland Votes

First person of color took the oath as State Treasurer of Mo.

Vivek Malek takes the Oath of Office to become the new State Treasurer of Missouri.(Governor Mike Parson's Facebook page)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Vivek Malek was sworn in as the new Treasurer of the State of Missouri.

UPDATE: On January 17, Vivek Malek, 45, from Wildwood, Mo., took the oath of Office as the 48th Treasurer of the State of Missouri in the Missouri House Chamber.

According to a release from the Office of Governor Parson, Malek is the first person of color and first person of Indian descent to hold statewide office in Mo.

Malek’s wife Riju and their three children, Naija, Viraj and Myra, were in attendance to support his swearing in.

According to a post on Facebook from Governor Parson, Malek immigrated from India to the United States, only having $300 in his pocket.

Malek completed his education in the U.S., including earning an MBA at Southeast Missouri State University.

Malek now operates his own law firm with a focus on immigration law.

