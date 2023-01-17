Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents.

On Monday, January 16, a McCracken Co. deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street.

The driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of the vehicle, Elizabeth L. Thomason, 45, both from Paducah, Ky., were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Hoyle and Thomason were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Hoyle was charged with failure to or improper signal and failure to produce insurance card. Hoyle and Thomason were charged with drug paraphernalia buy/possess and possession of controlled substance first degree, first degree offense.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.