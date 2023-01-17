Students accused of selling stolen gun on campus

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - At least two students have been suspended after police and school officials said they sold a gun on campus.

According to a news release from the Greene County Tech School District, police notified administrators on Thursday, Jan. 12, that a GCT Junior High School student had taken a stolen handgun to school on Friday, Jan. 6, to sell.

“Money apparently changed hands in this transaction,” Superintendent Scott Gerrish stated in a social media post.

Gerrish said the students involved were removed from campus and will not be allowed to return pending the outcome of police and school investigations. He did not say how many students were involved.

“It is not believed that the gun was brought with the intent to threaten or harm any student or staff,” Gerrish said, adding that the district is cooperating with law enforcement and conducting its own internal investigation.

“Safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always a top priority,” Gerrish concluded.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.