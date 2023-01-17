Storms likely tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw near record high temperatures this afternoon as much of the area reached the low to middle 60s with a partly sunny sky. This evening we will see clouds begin to increase with temperatures falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday we will see showers and thunderstorms develop as a warm front moves north across the area. These storms will be capable of heavy rain. Later in the afternoon and evening a cold front will move through our area. Thunderstorms will move through the area ahead of this front. A few of these storms could produce strong gusty winds. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south.

