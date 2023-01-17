Heartland Votes

Storms likely tomorrow

First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/17
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw near record high temperatures this afternoon as much of the area reached the low to middle 60s with a partly sunny sky. This evening we will see clouds begin to increase with temperatures falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday we will see showers and thunderstorms develop as a warm front moves north across the area. These storms will be capable of heavy rain. Later in the afternoon and evening a cold front will move through our area. Thunderstorms will move through the area ahead of this front. A few of these storms could produce strong gusty winds. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/17
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/17
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe weather possible Wednesday
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/17.
First Alert noon forecast 1/17
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook