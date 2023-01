STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - After 60 years of service, Eddie Gilbert is hanging up his helmet and gear.

The Steele Fire Department will host a retirement celebration for Chief Eddie Gilbert on Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a social media event, the recognition ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

