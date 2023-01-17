The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail will offer a Winter Passport Program

Heartland Votes

Shawnee Hills Wine Trail wineries will offer Winter Passport Program this January and February.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Some southern Illinois wineries are working together to provide a unique pairing experience for the winter months.

All 11 wineries of the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail have developed a unique wine pairing experience with special offers throughout January and February this year.

According to a release from the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail, the $20 Winter Passport Program will include discounts on wine, merchandise, food and more at all locations.

Here are some of the deals and experiences the Winter Passport Program offers:

A free Wine & Small Bites Tasting Flight at Blue Sky Vineyard

A free Wine & Chocolate Pairing & 10% off Featured Wines at Kite Hill Vineyard

A free Hayley’s Corker with a $15 or more purchase at Hickory Ridge Vineyard

The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail Executive Director Brandy Nance spoke about the passport and how it benefits southern Illinois residents.

“Passports are an especially great value for regional, southern Illinois and surrounding residents that can readily visit the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail more than once during our winter season,” Nance said. “This enables them to explore our member wineries across multiple weeks.”

For more information on the Winter Passport Program, visit the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail website.

