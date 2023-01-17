Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand Truck Driving Program

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program.

According to a release from SCC, the money is part of federal funding recently signed by President Joe Biden.

They said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth secured more than $182 million through Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

Currently, the truck driving program is available at the main campus in Ullin and the Metropolis Extension Center.

Because of an increased demand for truck drivers, SCC said it will conduct a feasibility study to expand the program to the Cairo Extension Center and hire more instructors.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.