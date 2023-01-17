Heartland Votes

Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand Truck Driving Program

The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program.
The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program.

According to a release from SCC, the money is part of federal funding recently signed by President Joe Biden.

They said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth secured more than $182 million through Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

Currently, the truck driving program is available at the main campus in Ullin and the Metropolis Extension Center.

Because of an increased demand for truck drivers, SCC said it will conduct a feasibility study to expand the program to the Cairo Extension Center and hire more instructors.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
Samuel Clark, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

Latest News

Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a...
Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report
James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a...
Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District
Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning,...
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects