Severe weather possible Wednesday

Soak up the sunshine, warm temperatures and dry weather today, because storms move back into the Heartland on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will push in through the morning hours, but our greatest threat of severe weather will be through the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain looks likely and there is the threat for severe storms too. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but a quick spin up tornado is possible too. Definitely make sure you have a way to get warnings, the KFVS Weather App is free and can alert you if you come under a warning.

