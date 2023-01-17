Marion VA clinic to receive $6K from Mt. Vernon Elks

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Clinic will receive a donation from Mt. Vernon Elks #819.

According to a release from the Marion VA Health Care System, Executive Director Zach Sage will meet with members of the Elks to accept a $6,000 donation on Wednesday, January 18.

The donation is for the veterans treated by the Mt. Vernon VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.