Heartland Votes

Marion VA clinic to receive $6K from Mt. Vernon Elks

The $6,000 donation is for the veterans treated by the Mt. Vernon VA Community Based Outpatient...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Clinic will receive a donation from Mt. Vernon Elks #819.

According to a release from the Marion VA Health Care System, Executive Director Zach Sage will meet with members of the Elks to accept a $6,000 donation on Wednesday, January 18.

The donation is for the veterans treated by the Mt. Vernon VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

