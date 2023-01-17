Man on bond for possession of meth found with narcotics

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - K-9 unit found meth in the vehicle of a man from Ill.

On Monday, January 16, deputies from McCracken Co. conducted a traffic stop on Cairo Road.

A K-9 unit searched the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, and found methamphetamine inside items in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Dylan Hobbs, 35, from Brookport, Ill., was taken to McCracken County Jail.

Hobbs is currently out on bond for a possession of methamphetamine case from earlier this month.

