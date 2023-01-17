Heartland Votes

Man accused of sexually grooming child online

Zackary Green, 36, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on...
Zackary Green, 36, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, computer exploitation of a child, and sexually grooming a child.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held without bond after police say he stalked and sexually groomed a child online.

Zackary Green, 36, is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, computer exploitation of a child, and sexually grooming a child.

According to court documents, police learned that Green had used social media between Nov. 22 and Jan. 1 to contact a 13-year-old girl to meet him on multiple occasions to have sexual intercourse.

Lt. Tron Beesley said in the affidavit that during those conversations, Green sent the child “pictures of sexually explicit conduct” and request similar photos from the girl.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Beesley interviewed Green at the police substation, 810 E. Court St., where he said Green “gave self-incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Green. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

