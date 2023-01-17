Heartland Votes

Jackson city council to decide whether to put marijuana sales tax measure on April ballot

By Amber Ruch
Jan. 17, 2023
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in Jackson could have the final say on a marijuana sales tax.

City leaders will decide on Tuesday night, January 17 whether to put the measure on the April ballot.

If they do, voters could opt to approve or turn down a city-wide, 3-percent sales tax on recreational pot.

The same measure is already set to be on the ballot in communities like Cape Girardeau and Sikeston.

Recreational marijuana sales will become legal in Missouri on February 6.

