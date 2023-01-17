Ill. State Police investigating inmate death at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to a release from ISP, during the early morning hours of January 15, Jefferson County correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her jail cell.

Jail personnel called EMS and performed CPR.

Troopers say Moore was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP investigate.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. An autopsy is pending.

