Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza vandalized, $1,000 reward offered for info.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza.

According to the city, the memorial on Park Avenue was vandalized the night of Sunday, January 15.

They said you may remain anonymous, and the first person with the most accurate tip that leads to an arrest or helps solves the crime may be eligible to receive the cash reward.

You can contact the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132.

