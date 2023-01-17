Heartland Votes

Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza vandalized, $1,000 reward offered for info.

The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for...
The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza.(City of Herrin)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza.

According to the city, the memorial on Park Avenue was vandalized the night of Sunday, January 15.

They said you may remain anonymous, and the first person with the most accurate tip that leads to an arrest or helps solves the crime may be eligible to receive the cash reward.

You can contact the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail.
Ill. State Police investigating inmate death at Jefferson County Jail
MDC reports the final deer harvest for the season was 299,721. Among the hunters was 6-year-old...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports final deer harvest for season
Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a...
Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report
James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a...
Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District