Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project.

According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson.

In 2020, the city of Paducah and Weyland Ventures signed a development grant. Details have now been finalized and the first phase can begin.

The first phase includes building a boutique hotel along Jefferson Street, public promenade, green space and parking improvements.

The city said the hotel will include restaurant and retail space on the first floor with a rooftop bar.

Construction will take about 16 months with an opening expecting in spring 2024.

The second phase of the project includes the construction of a mixed-use building on Broadway with retail space and upper-story living.

