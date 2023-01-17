Heartland Votes

Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project

At the city commission meeting in September 2022, the city of Paducah says Weyland Ventures CEO...
At the city commission meeting in September 2022, the city of Paducah says Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz showed new concept images and gave an updated timeline for the City Block project.(City of Paducah/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project.

According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson.

In 2020, the city of Paducah and Weyland Ventures signed a development grant. Details have now been finalized and the first phase can begin.

The first phase includes building a boutique hotel along Jefferson Street, public promenade, green space and parking improvements.

The city said the hotel will include restaurant and retail space on the first floor with a rooftop bar.

Construction will take about 16 months with an opening expecting in spring 2024.

The second phase of the project includes the construction of a mixed-use building on Broadway with retail space and upper-story living.

