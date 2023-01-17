First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

We’ll get one nice day to dry off before another wet and potentially stormy system moves in from the west on Wednesday. With clearing skies this morning patchy dense fog may develop in some areas by daybreak. Otherwise today will be a pleasant and mainly sunny day, with highs in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south…and light winds for a change. Clouds stream in from the west tonight but should stay dry at least until morning.

Wednesday’s weather system will be stronger than Monday’s, with heavier rainfall and a threat of some stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. In fact the latest SPC outlook has southern counties in a slight/level 2 risk of severe for Wednesday! Heavy downpours may be an issue as well given the saturated soils. Behind this storm it will be breezy and cool but dry on Thursday into Friday, with our next chance of rain by Saturday night.

