First Alert: Foggy morning, pleasant afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute.

Some areas have limited visibility, less than a mile.

A fog advisory has been issued through 9 a.m.

The rest of today is looking very pleasant.

With mainly sunny skies, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Winds will be light.

Clouds start to push back into the Heartland tonight ahead our next system.

Heavy rainfall and a threat of strong thunderstorms is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Our southern counties are outlooked at a level two risk for severe weather.

Behind this storm system, it will breezy and cool, but dry, on Thursday into Friday.

Another chance for rain arrives by Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.