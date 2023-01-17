Heartland Votes

Douglas County, Mo. sheriff says missing Ava girl has been found

Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says missing teen Amber Townsend has been found safe. She was found in Springfield with her non-custodial parent.

The Douglas County Sheriff also thanked the Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also issued an endangered person advisory for Amber C. Townsend.

Townsend is described to be 5′08″ 120lbs black hair, green eyes, and a pierced nose, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

Authorities say Townsend took her dog and has not returned home. She may be with her biological mother, Trish Adams, in the Springfield area. The biological mother does not have a permanent residence or parental rights.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020, 417-250-2320 or 911.

