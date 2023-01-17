Crews respond to crash into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16.

The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, no one was inside the home when the vehicle wrecked, but home is heavily damaged.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle had front end damage and was towed from the scene.

Police believe at this time, the crash was caused by fatigue.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.