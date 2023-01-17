Heartland Votes

Crews respond to crash into Cape Girardeau home

A vehicle crashed into a home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau on Monday night.
A vehicle crashed into a home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau on Monday night.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16.

The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, no one was inside the home when the vehicle wrecked, but home is heavily damaged.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle had front end damage and was towed from the scene.

Police believe at this time, the crash was caused by fatigue.

