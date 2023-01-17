Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16.

Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street around 10:48 a.m. on Monday, January 16.

They say Williams fired a shot inside a home during a domestic dispute with the victim.

No one was injured, but police say there was some property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.