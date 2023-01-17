Heartland Votes

Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report

Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a...
Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16.

Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street around 10:48 a.m. on Monday, January 16.

They say Williams fired a shot inside a home during a domestic dispute with the victim.

No one was injured, but police say there was some property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
Samuel Clark, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

Latest News

James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a...
Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District
The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program.
Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand Truck Driving Program
Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning,...
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects