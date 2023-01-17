Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.

As the suspect ran away, police say another unidentified person in the crowd fired shots.

The first suspect, described as wearing a black coat and brown, beanie-style hat, ran across Main Street into an alley.

Officers later learned the suspect was last seen running east, crossing South Washington Street in the area of East Monroe Street.

Police say they do not have a description of the second person, at this time.

They say no one reported injuries and they did not find any property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

