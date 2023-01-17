Heartland Votes

Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District

James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a...
James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in the Arbor District on early Monday morning, January 16.

James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

According to Carbondale police, an officer was patrolling in the area of South Hayes Street and West College Street around 2:36 a.m. on Monday when he heard several shots fired.

Other officers arrived to assist, but they were unable to find the source of the shots.

They said no one reported injuries and they didn’t find any damage to property.

According to police, they learned a silver Jeep was seen speeding away from the area in the time frame when the shots were fired.

Officers found and stopped the Jeep in the 1700 block of West Main Street. They arrested the driver, identified as Johnson, and took him to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
Samuel Clark, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

Latest News

Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a...
Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report
The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program.
Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand Truck Driving Program
Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning,...
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects