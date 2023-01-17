Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in the Arbor District on early Monday morning, January 16.

James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

According to Carbondale police, an officer was patrolling in the area of South Hayes Street and West College Street around 2:36 a.m. on Monday when he heard several shots fired.

Other officers arrived to assist, but they were unable to find the source of the shots.

They said no one reported injuries and they didn’t find any damage to property.

According to police, they learned a silver Jeep was seen speeding away from the area in the time frame when the shots were fired.

Officers found and stopped the Jeep in the 1700 block of West Main Street. They arrested the driver, identified as Johnson, and took him to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

