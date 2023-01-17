Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host boot camp to recruit new members

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is hosting a boot camp-style event to recruit new members.

A free, informational event will be January 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building. There is no obligation to join.

According to the roller derby team, the boot camp is a three-month course that includes two practices per week and one optional outdoor workout per week. During that time, recruits will learn basic skating techniques.

The boot camp will cost $25 per month.

Everyone is welcome. They say all you need to get started is a boil-and-bite mouthguard, which is available in the sports goods section of local stores.

Loaner skates and protective gear will be will available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

