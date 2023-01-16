Heartland Votes

Semi hauling trash bags flips, blocks part of I-69 in Marshall County

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of northbound Interstate 69 in Marshall County is blocked by a crash.

This crash site along I-69, just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling a load of trash bags overturned near the 48 mile marker.

Crews will have to remove the cargo before the rig can be removed from the scene.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed until approximately 9 a.m.

Drivers can detour around the crash scene by taking U.S. 68 and then to follow either KY 95 and U.S. 62 or U.S. 641 north and U.S. 62 to return to connect to Interstate 24 and I-69 at Calvert City. 

Those using the detour are urged to use caution.

At this time, there is not impact on southbound I-69.

