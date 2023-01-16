U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge reopens after semi crash

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 51 U.S. Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is open for traffic following a semi crash on Monday afternoon, January 16.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports show a semi was traveling southbound on the bridge when the rig hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the structure.

The bridge was reopened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Also known as the Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge, KYTC says approximately 5,800 vehicles use the structure connecting Wickliffe and Cairo daily.

Approximately 35 percent of traffic is commercial trucks.

The bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River.

KYTC says it is the longest bridge in Kentucky and the westernmost bridge over the Ohio River.

