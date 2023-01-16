First Alert: Windy with periods of showers

(KFVS) - Today is looking dreary and soggy.

A system moving through the Heartland will bring periods of mostly light rain, along with some strong southerly winds.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s, but with a chilly south wind blowing, it will feel cooler.

A few heavy showers or even a thundershower is possible, especially this evening and tonight as the weak cold front drags through the region.

Tuesday is looking nicer, with partly cloudy skies, mild and less windy conditions.

The rest of the week will be cool, but not cold for mid-January.

A stronger system will bring heavier rains and a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A couple inches of rain is possible.

Behind the system will cool and mainly dry to end the work week.

More light rain is possible again over the coming weekend.

