Heartland Votes

First Alert: Windy with periods of showers

Today is looking dreary, soggy and windy.
Today is looking dreary, soggy and windy.((Source: CNews/Chalan))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today is looking dreary and soggy.

A system moving through the Heartland will bring periods of mostly light rain, along with some strong southerly winds.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s, but with a chilly south wind blowing, it will feel cooler.

A few heavy showers or even a thundershower is possible, especially this evening and tonight as the weak cold front drags through the region.

Tuesday is looking nicer, with partly cloudy skies, mild and less windy conditions.

The rest of the week will be cool, but not cold for mid-January.

A stronger system will bring heavier rains and a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A couple inches of rain is possible.

Behind the system will cool and mainly dry to end the work week.

More light rain is possible again over the coming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Clark, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Mayfield woman charged with burglary. (Source:Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
warmer temps for today
Warmer temps today but still breezy conditions
Chilly morning, but temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the...
First Alert: Warmer weather with showers Mon.
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/14
First Alert: Chilly weekend will warm up next week with showers on Mon.