First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

The work week will get off to a wet and windy start, as a weather system crosses the region today and tonight. It will be cloudy with periods of mostly light rain developing today, along with some strong southerly winds. Highs in the 50s will be above average, but with a chilly south wind blowing. A few heavier showers or even a thundershower could eventually develop as well, especially this evening and tonight as a weak cold front drags through the area. Tuesday will be a much nicer day, with partly cloudy skies and mild (and less windy) conditions.

The week ahead looks cool but certainly not cold for mid-January. A stronger weather system will bring heavier rains and even a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night. A couple inches of rain look possible. Behind this system it will be cool and mainly dry to end the work week, though more light rain looks possible again over the weekend.

