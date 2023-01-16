Dry weather returns Tuesday, heavy rain possible Wednesday

Rain will move out of the Heartland overnight, and most of the clouds coverage will clear by daybreak. Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies are expected through the day Tuesday, with more mild January temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to lower to mid 60s south. Soak up the sunshine, because heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. There is a small threat for a strong to severe storm and heavy rain is looking likely in some parts of the Heartland. Behind the system we cool back into the 40s Thursday through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.