Heartland Votes

Dry weather returns Tuesday, heavy rain possible Wednesday

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/16
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain will move out of the Heartland overnight, and most of the clouds coverage will clear by daybreak. Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies are expected through the day Tuesday, with more mild January temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to lower to mid 60s south. Soak up the sunshine, because heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. There is a small threat for a strong to severe storm and heavy rain is looking likely in some parts of the Heartland. Behind the system we cool back into the 40s Thursday through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Clark, 24, is charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High...
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Mayfield woman charged with burglary. (Source:Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued

Latest News

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/16
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/16
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/16
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 1/16
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 1/16