Donation drive, breakfast to mark MLK Day in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday, January 16 is recognized as Martin Luther King Day.

There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor the late civil rights leader.

In Cape Girardeau, this year’s service event will be a donation drive, which gets underway at 5 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m.

People are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, winter clothes, toiletries and blankets.

The drop-off locations are the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center.

Organizers say the donations will be given to various schools and local charitable organizations.

Also at the Shawnee Park Center, the annual Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m.

The keynote speaker this year is Novella Harris.

At 12 p.m. there will be a luncheon at the same location.

The keynote address will be from Rev. William Bird, Jr.

