Heartland Votes

2 students accused of harassing, threatening witness

Two high school teenagers are facing intimidating a participant in the legal process charges in...
Two high school teenagers are facing intimidating a participant in the legal process charges in Lyon County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two high school teenagers are facing intimidating a participant in the legal process charges in Lyon County.

The charges are a class D felony.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the School Resource Officer.

The sheriff’s office said the threats were witnesses by several students, which was also captured on video.

The students were charged on Friday, January 13.

