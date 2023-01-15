Woman hit, killed by Metro train in Swansea, Ill.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed by a Metro train while crossing train tracks in Swansea, Illinois, on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit at the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road north of IL-161 just before 11 a.m.

According to police’s early investigation, the woman, now identified as Jennifer McDonnell, 53, had tried to cross the tracks while the crossing gates were down. Witnesses to the scene said she was jogging in the area with her dog. The dog had run off after the woman was hit.

McDonnell’s dog has been located, and police are working on reuniting the pet with relatives.

Detectives ask that anyone who witnessed the incident call Detective Alex Wilken at 618-233-8114.

