Warmer temps today but still breezy conditions

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/15
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 15, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday heartland. Well warmer weather is on its way today as temps will be in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Now things are still going to be cold things morning but quickly warm up by the afternoon hours. For this evening winds will pick up towards the north west but temps will still stay in the mid to upper 40′s as a front moves in from the west.

Looking forward to the work week, temps will be in the upper 50′s Monday and Tuesday. However expect to see wet weather Monday as rain showers will hit during the early hours.

