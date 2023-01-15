Heartland Votes

Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School

Perryville police have identified a suspect in connection to threats made to Perry County School District 32
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested.

On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.

After no bombs or weapons were found, the Student Resource Officer received a tip that a recently transfer student engaged in “swatting.” According to a release from the Perryville Police Department, they describe swatting as “the intent of the suspect to create a large police responds to ‘an emergency situation’ where there is no real emergency.”

The suspect was identified and located. Detectives spoke to the juvenile’s guardian’s who brought them in for questioning. There, the student admitted to being responsible for the swatting incident.

Chief Derick Hunt says it will be up to the Juvenile Prosecutor to determine what charges will be filed. Police are also working with the school district to search the entire school campus before students return back to class on Tuesday, January 17.

