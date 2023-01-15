SEMO Gymnastics win home opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was Hula at Houck theme for SEMO Gymnastics’ 2023 home opener, and the Redhawks had their fans dancing with some standout performances.

Home opener for @SEMOGymnastics. They took flight! Redhawks as a team won the tri-meet against Centenary and Greenville with a score of 193.350. Lindsay Ockler 1st on Vault and Bars. Nyah Reader 1st on Beam. Lydia Webb 1st in All Around pic.twitter.com/j4TPqgl5C1 — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) January 14, 2023

Lindsay Ockler soared to first place in two events: vault and uneven bars.

Nyah Reader earned first place on beam with a 9.75. She followed that performance up with a 9.8 on floor in the next rotation that put her in a tie for first.

Jordan Jones also tied for the top spot on floor.

Lydia Webb took first in all around, posting a 38.525. Her best individual event came on bars where she finished second. Taylor Ingle, Midwest Independent Conference Newcomer of the Week, earned runner-up in the all around.

SEMO brought home first place as a team with a combined score of 193.350. Centenary finished second at 189.825 and Greenville third with a 180.475.

