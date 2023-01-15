SEMO Gymnastics win home opener
Redhawks score a 193.350, topping Centenary and Greenville
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was Hula at Houck theme for SEMO Gymnastics’ 2023 home opener, and the Redhawks had their fans dancing with some standout performances.
Lindsay Ockler soared to first place in two events: vault and uneven bars.
Nyah Reader earned first place on beam with a 9.75. She followed that performance up with a 9.8 on floor in the next rotation that put her in a tie for first.
Jordan Jones also tied for the top spot on floor.
Lydia Webb took first in all around, posting a 38.525. Her best individual event came on bars where she finished second. Taylor Ingle, Midwest Independent Conference Newcomer of the Week, earned runner-up in the all around.
SEMO brought home first place as a team with a combined score of 193.350. Centenary finished second at 189.825 and Greenville third with a 180.475.
