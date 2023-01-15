Heartland Votes

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

Mayfield woman charged with burglary. (Source:Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman entered a local residence without the resident’s consent.

On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence.

According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Priscilla Derevage, 31, from Mayfield, Ky., entered the resident’s home without their consent. The resident also confirmed that Derevage was not allowed to enter or remain there.

Derevage was taken to Marshall County Jail and was charged with burglary second-degree.

