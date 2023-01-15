Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop

DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside.

On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road.

According to a release from Calloway Co. sheriff’s office, Deputy White initiated emergency equipment, indicating to Clark to stop. The driver failed to stop again, but eventually pulled over a short time later. Deputy White found Clark in possession of meth.

Clark was taken to Calloway County detention center for charges of disregard of a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, fleeing or evading police second-degree and possession of controlled substance first-degree, first offense.

