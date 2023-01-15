Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warmer weather with showers Mon.

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/15
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Chilly morning, but temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the day and into the afternoon.

In the evening, there will be gusty winds towards the north west but temperatures will still stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Expect rain showers early in the day on Monday, but temperatures will be in the 50s Mon. and Tuesday.

