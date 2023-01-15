Heartland Votes

Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued

Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also issued an endangered person advisory for Amber C. Townsend.

Townsend is described to be 5′08″ 120lbs black hair, green eyes, and a pierced nose, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

Authorities say Townsend took her dog and has not returned home. She may be with her biological mother, Trish Adams, in the Springfield area. The biological mother does not have a permanent residence or parental rights.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020, 417-250-2320 or 911.

