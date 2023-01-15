Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also issued an endangered person advisory for Amber C. Townsend.

Townsend is described to be 5′08″ 120lbs black hair, green eyes, and a pierced nose, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

Authorities say Townsend took her dog and has not returned home. She may be with her biological mother, Trish Adams, in the Springfield area. The biological mother does not have a permanent residence or parental rights.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020, 417-250-2320 or 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.