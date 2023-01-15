Heartland Votes

Cape Central girls swim team breaks three school records at Kirkwood Invitational

Addison Ringwald, Emilie Dickson, Bella Pattengill and Sydney Ringwald broke Cape Central's 200 Freestyle Relay record that had stood since 1996.(Dayna Powell | Dayna Powell)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tigers girls swim team earned fifth place out of 14 teams at the Kirkwood Invitational on Saturday. In the process they shattered three Cape Central High School records. Two of them had stood for over 20 years.

Emilie Dickson’s 200 Yard IM time of 2:10.11 broke Erin Vogt’s record that was set at the 1996 state meet. Dickson also earned first place in the event.

The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team of Addison Ringwald, Emilie Dickson, Isabella Pattengill and Sydney Ringwald completed the event in 1:42.31, breaking another record from the 1996 state meet. It was previously held by Erin Schermann, Heather Jedan, Laura Dombrowski and Grace Freeman who won the state championship with their time. The new record holders placed third at the Invitational.

Sydney Ringwald’s 59.15 second finish in the 100 Yard Backstroke topped Ava Duncan’s record, who graduated in 2021. The new high mark earned Ringwald first place.

Rounding out the Tigers’ impressive performances at the Invitational, Tommy-Anne Marriott added another first place finish in diving, posting a 442.45.

