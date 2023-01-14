Heartland Votes

Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.

Two dead in head-on crash in Stone County
Two dead in head-on crash in Stone County(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.

Both vehicles then traveled off the road, and the truck caught fire.

The driver of the truck was flown to a Springfield hospital, and the two occupants of the Taurus, 43-year-old Rachal Reavis and 46-year-old Garrett Chambers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, everyone involved in the crash was not wearing a safety device.

This crash marks Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 4th and 5th fatal crash of 2023.

