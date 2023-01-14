Heartland Votes

Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park.(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram account of a smiling Hamlin shaking hands with someone.

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

Hamlin was cleared to go home Wednesday after undergoing final tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. His trip to meet with teammates comes a day before the Bills (13-3) host their division rival Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card playoff game, heightening the possibility he might be healthy enough to attend the game.

Doctors are calling it “a remarkable recovery.” (UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI VIA ZOOM)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, all campuses are closed Friday, January 13...
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
Bryce Jordan Johnson is in custody in connection with a shooting near Benton, Mo.
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
According to the fire department, the fire is not considered suspicious.
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.

Latest News

National Popcorn Day means some Heartland theaters will have special deals on popcorn.
Movie theaters celebrate National Popcorn Day
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month
A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this...
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot