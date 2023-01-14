Heartland Votes

Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.

The man is 5′11″, 200 lbs wearing black clothing and black and white shoes. The girl told authorities the truck was newer, unknown brand but was black with stock wheels and scratches around the wheels.

The girl also told police another male and a female were in the truck. The man in the truck is described as having black hair, no facial hair, and wearing a black coat. She described the female as having hair past her shoulders.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greene County Deputies and Ash Grove Police Department followed up and checked for evidence in the area utilizing a K9 and checked for surveillance video at nearby residences, businesses, etc., with no additional information or sightings of the vehicle or suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, observed anything, or have further information, please get in touch with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, all campuses are closed Friday, January 13...
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
Bryce Jordan Johnson is in custody in connection with a shooting near Benton, Mo.
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
According to the fire department, the fire is not considered suspicious.
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.

Latest News

National Popcorn Day means some Heartland theaters will have special deals on popcorn.
Movie theaters celebrate National Popcorn Day
The next time you scroll online, officials warn you to look out for 'Deepfakes'
AI Creating Photos
The next time you scroll online, officials warn you to look out for 'Deepfakes'
Artificial intelligence scams on the rise
According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat