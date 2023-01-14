First Alert: Chilly weekend will warm up next week with showers on Mon.

(KFVS) - This morning was chilly, but conditions will be calm throughout the day.

Temperature will start in the upper 20s, and slowly warm up to the lower 40s through the afternoon.

By evening, temperatures will drop again.

Sunday will have a chilly start, but will get up to the low 50s during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s, with showers on Monday.

