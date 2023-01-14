Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly weekend will warm up next week with showers on Mon.

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/14
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - This morning was chilly, but conditions will be calm throughout the day.

Temperature will start in the upper 20s, and slowly warm up to the lower 40s through the afternoon.

By evening, temperatures will drop again.

Sunday will have a chilly start, but will get up to the low 50s during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s, with showers on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, all campuses are closed Friday, January 13...
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
Bryce Jordan Johnson is in custody in connection with a shooting near Benton, Mo.
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
According to the fire department, the fire is not considered suspicious.
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Calm conditions for this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Evening Outlook
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
First Alert: Sunny, chilly weather expected this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Seasonably cool tomorrow, slightly warmer Sunday