Calm conditions for this weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/14
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good Saturday heartland. A cold start to your morning but we can see some quite and calm conditions for today. Things are going to stay cool this morning with temps in the upper 20s but start to make their way up into the low 40s by the afternoon hours. However, things are still going to be pretty chilly for most of the day as our current temperatures are only going to be in the low 40′s and dropping back down by five this evening.

For the next couple of days we can see an increase in temps as in the low 50s for Sunday, but by Monday and Tuesday of next week things will be in the upper 50s possibly in the lower 60s.

Definitely some warm temperatures on its way but we will also see rain showers next week as well.

